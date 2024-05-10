Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 400,941 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,645,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 111,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

MTN traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.52. 500,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,800. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $188.43 and a one year high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $2.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

