ETF Store Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after acquiring an additional 690,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,389 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,807,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,455. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

