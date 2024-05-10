Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,444,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,870,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,735. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

