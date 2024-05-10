ETF Store Inc. Acquires 4,382 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 30,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

