Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 132,741 WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 132,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:KLG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. 1,382,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. WK Kellogg Co has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. WK Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

WK Kellogg Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

