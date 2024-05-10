ETF Store Inc. Has $628,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,871,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,655. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

