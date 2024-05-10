Oldfield Partners LLP Trims Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the quarter. Ternium accounts for 2.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.19% of Ternium worth $15,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ternium by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Ternium by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Ternium by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ternium by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of Ternium stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 382,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,651. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

See Also

