ETF Store Inc. Sells 7,047 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

ETF Store Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 2.8% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,004 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after buying an additional 787,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 548,650 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,517,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $22,196,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.92. 664,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,937. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.