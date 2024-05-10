ETF Store Inc. Sells 1,058 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ETF Store Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $128,523,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,072,000 after purchasing an additional 986,942 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,376,000 after purchasing an additional 866,325 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after purchasing an additional 804,424 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,733,273. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

