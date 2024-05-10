CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 30.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. CS Disco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

CS Disco Stock Performance

LAW traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,396. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $412.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at CS Disco

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $58,747.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 826,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

