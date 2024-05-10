Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 1.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,729,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,570. The company has a market cap of $86.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.45.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.