Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Chuy’s updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.870 EPS.

Chuy’s Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $28.10. 346,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,972. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

About Chuy’s

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.