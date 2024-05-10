Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.050-7.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.8 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.500 EPS.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.14. 1,740,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.40.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.61.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,459. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

