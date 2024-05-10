JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $54.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.07. 3,601,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,710. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 34.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 189.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

