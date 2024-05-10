Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Nordson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Nordson has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordson to earn $11.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.89. 364,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.96. Nordson has a 12 month low of $208.90 and a 12 month high of $279.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

