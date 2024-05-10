Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 358.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMPX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPX traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 703,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,989. The company has a market cap of $179.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.74% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $320,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

