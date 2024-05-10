Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at TD Cowen

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.31% from the stock’s previous close.

PLUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. 32,671,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,848,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.64. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 651,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 333,708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,344 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,064,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 907,604 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 36,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

