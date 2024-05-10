Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Plans $0.50 Dividend

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

GHLD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,472. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. Guild has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $896.34 million, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guild will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GHLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Guild in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Guild in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

