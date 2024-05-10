Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Orica Stock Performance

Orica stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. 420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138. Orica has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

