Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Orica Stock Performance
Orica stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. 420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138. Orica has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.
About Orica
