Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 215.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of ARCT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.26. 530,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 2.65. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $43.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $1.37. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $299,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 490,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,185,813.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

