X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Announces Dividend of $1.00

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9989 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.89.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

USOI stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 33,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,378. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.39. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $85.49.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

