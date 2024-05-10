Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5657 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

