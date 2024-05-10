Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4504 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Legrand’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Legrand Stock Performance

LGRDY stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,735. Legrand has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

Get Legrand alerts:

About Legrand

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.