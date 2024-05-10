Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4504 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Legrand’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Legrand Stock Performance
LGRDY stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,735. Legrand has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.
About Legrand
