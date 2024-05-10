Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY) to Issue $0.02 Annual Dividend

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0209 per share on Sunday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.
Friedrich Vorwerk Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FRVWY remained flat at $4.10 during trading on Friday. Friedrich Vorwerk Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81.
Friedrich Vorwerk Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Friedrich Vorwerk Group
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Friedrich Vorwerk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedrich Vorwerk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.