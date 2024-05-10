Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

GPI stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.26. 85,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $215.38 and a 52-week high of $310.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

