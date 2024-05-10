ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Wedbush

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.32. 161,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,183. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.56 million, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 2.42.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Kanen acquired 73,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $310,415.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 386,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,731.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 265,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 350.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 681,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 177,224 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 676,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 91,037 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

