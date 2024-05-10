Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 154.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVLV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,720,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,202. Evolv Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $367.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 132.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Evolv Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

