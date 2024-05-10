Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Loop Capital

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $97.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Papa John’s International stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.32. 1,728,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,684. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

