Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Cowen from $43.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GO

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,963. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $7,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $7,848,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 5,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $142,633.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,992.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,588 shares of company stock worth $13,367,577. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.