HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $767.00 at Citigroup

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $798.00 to $767.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.04.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock traded up $11.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $598.25. 1,034,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,734. HubSpot has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $627.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.08.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

