Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

SGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. 113,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.99 million, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $20.29.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1,040.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 67.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

