Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Has $8.06 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 3.5% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.06.

HSY stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.78. 1,785,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $275.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.82 and its 200 day moving average is $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

