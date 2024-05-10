ETF Store Inc. Acquires 686 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.90. 12,159,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,791,117. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

