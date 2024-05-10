Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.78

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.78 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 5160206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,773 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 83,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 306.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 49,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 37,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.