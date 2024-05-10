Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.78

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.78 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 5160206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,773 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 83,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 306.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 49,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 37,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
