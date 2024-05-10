Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Mativ has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years. Mativ has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mativ to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.14. 274,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mativ has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $452.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Mativ will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mativ news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $48,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,010,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

