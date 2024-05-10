Zevin Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $7.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,980,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,811. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

