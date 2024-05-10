The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Sells $152,680.00 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,359. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 11.2% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.