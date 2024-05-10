Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $201,306.60 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,501 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $201,306.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,139,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,520,350.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $98,745.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $624,096.92.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $151,492.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,420.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $400,200.00.

Tile Shop Trading Down 0.6 %

TTSH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,278. The stock has a market cap of $297.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tile Shop by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 17.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 144,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Tile Shop by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at $299,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

