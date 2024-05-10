Michael D. Hawkins Sells 3,435 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.23. 253,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,564. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.15. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.63 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Workiva by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,581,000 after buying an additional 19,940 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 10.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

