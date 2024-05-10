Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.450-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.45-$4.75 EPS.

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE HAE traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.86. The company had a trading volume of 445,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,513. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.88.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HAE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.