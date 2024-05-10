August J. Troendle Sells 4,782 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Medpace Trading Down 2.3 %

Medpace stock traded down $9.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $390.19. The stock had a trading volume of 251,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,081. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $197.39 and a one year high of $421.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.73 and its 200 day moving average is $335.02.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

