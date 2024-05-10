Jay A. Martin Sells 21,330 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $996,750.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Silgan Stock Performance

SLGN traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.82. 515,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,933. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $49.72.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,159,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 203.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 79,551 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Silgan by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Silgan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

