Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Insider Robin Leopold Sells 3,000 Shares

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.50. 66,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.15. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $31.90.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

