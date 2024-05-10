Daniel C. Mcconeghy Sells 9,342 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE JCI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,956,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,352. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

