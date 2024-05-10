Robert B. Lewis Sells 30,000 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Silgan Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Silgan stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $47.82. 515,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,933. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 20.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,053,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Silgan by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,466,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,123,000 after purchasing an additional 246,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Silgan by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,418,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

