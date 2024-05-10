Insider Selling: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.08. 4,699,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620,351. The stock has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $184.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
