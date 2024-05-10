Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.07 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share.

Xencor Stock Down 4.5 %

XNCR stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,155. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $28.96.

Get Xencor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt A. Gustafson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $324,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $139,242.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,417. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Xencor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Xencor

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.