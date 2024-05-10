Goran Skoko Sells 6,215 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Goran Skoko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Goran Skoko sold 4,106 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $1,759,708.42.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $439.18. The stock had a trading volume of 158,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,762. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.96 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $444.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FDS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after buying an additional 698,611 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,617,000 after purchasing an additional 212,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,977,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,288,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.