Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.49

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$28.49 and last traded at C$28.29, with a volume of 204570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.22.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -122.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer acquired 17,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.33 per share, with a total value of C$234,621.33. In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer bought 17,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.33 per share, with a total value of C$234,621.33. Also, Director Gillian Winckler purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,060.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

