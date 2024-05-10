ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $28.03

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.03, but opened at $27.01. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 20,090 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $935.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 98,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 26,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Stories

